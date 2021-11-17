The Game Awards 2021 : les nombreux nominés sont connus

Le producteur canadien Geoff Keighley a dévoilé une liste impressionnante avec pas moins d'une centaine de nommés pour la grande cérémonie de remise de prix du jeu vidéo.

La célèbre soirée de récompenses annuelle The Game Awards (anciennement Spike Video Game Awards et VGX), qui distingue une sélection de jeux vidéo sortis tout au long de l’année, sera de retour pour une septième édition avec notamment la présence d’un public, uniquement des professionnels et personnalités de l’industrie vidéoludique, après une année où la crise sanitaire aura conduit de nombreux événements à se dérouler exclusivement en ligne. Comme chaque année, la cérémonie des Game Awards de Geoff Keighley sera diffusée en 4K dans le monde entier via de nombreux services et réseaux sociaux comme Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Store, Mixer, Twitch ou encore Caffeine.

Les nominés aux The Game Awards 2021

Jeu de l’Année

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Meilleure réalisation

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Meilleure narration

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange : True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Meilleure direction artistique

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena : Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Meilleure bande originale

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139….

Meilleur design audio

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Meilleure performance

Erika Mori (Alex Chen dans Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo dans Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley (Colt Vahn dans Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu dans Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake dans Deathloop)

Jeu le plus impactant :

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory : A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange : True Colors

No Longer Home

Meilleur jeu en constante évolution

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty : Warzone

Meilleur jeu indépendant

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Kena : Bridge of Spirits

Loop Hero

Meilleur jeu mobile

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends : Wild Rift

Marvel Futur Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Meilleur support communautaire

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation dans l’accessibilité (sponsorisé par Chevrolet)

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale : Shadow of the Crown

Meilleur jeu en VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Meilleur jeu d’action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clanck : Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Meilleur jeu de rôle

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Meilleur jeu de combat

Demon Slayer : Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood : Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5 : Ultimate Showdown

Meilleur jeu familial

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware : Get it Together!

Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2 : World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Meilleur jeu multijoueur

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Créateur de contenu de l’année

Clay “Dream”

Leslie “Fuslie” Ann Fu

Alexandre “gAuLeS” Borba Chiqueta

Ibai “Ibai” Llanos Garatea

David “TheGrefg” Canovas Martinez

Meilleur premier jeu indépendant

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena : Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

Jeu le plus attendu (sponsorisé par Prime Gaming)

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon : Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2

Starfield

Meilleur jeu eSport (sponsorisé par GrubHub)

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike : Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport

Chris « Simp » Lehr (Atlanta FaZe, CoD)

Heo « Showmaker » Su (DWG KIA, LoL)

Magomed « Collapse » Khalilov (Team Spirit, Dota 2)

Oleksandr « S1mple » Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Tyson « TenZ » Ngo (Sentinels, Valorant)

Meilleure équipe eSport

Atlanta Faze (CoD)

DWG KIA (LoL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Meilleur coach eSport

Airat « Silent » Gaziev (Team Spirit, Dota 2)

Andrey « Engh » Sholokhov (Gambit Esports, Valorant)

Andrii « B1ad3 » Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

James « Crowder » Crowder (Atlanta FaZe, CoD)

Kim « Kkoma » Jeong-Gyun (DWG KIA, LoL)

Meilleur évènement eSport