DICE Awards 2023 : God of War Ragnarök a dominé la cérémonie

God of War Ragnarök de Santa Monica Studio s'est vu remettre sept récompenses majeures lors des DICE Awards 2023, mais le titre du jeu de l'année revient à Elden Ring.

Animés par Stella Chung d’IGN et Greg Miller de Kinda Funny au Resorts World de Las Vegas, les DICE Awards 2023 ont célébré les développeurs et les studios à l’origine des jeux vidéo les plus innovants de l’année. Elden Ring, le jeu de rôle épique du studio japonais FromSoftware, a notamment remporté cinq prix au cours de la soirée, dont ceux de la meilleure réalisation technique, de la meilleure conception de jeu, de la meilleure réalisation de jeu, du jeu de rôle de l’année, ainsi que le prestigieux prix du jeu de l’année. Enfin, les membres de l’académie ont également récompensé Santa Monica Studio de Sony Interactive Entertainment pour son travail sur God of War Ragnarök, en lui décernant sept prix pour réalisation exceptionnelle dans les catégories animation, direction artistique, personnages, composition musicale originale, conception audio et histoire.

We are honoured to have been chosen as Game of the Year out of this selection of so many excellent games.

Our deep thanks to everyone who has played and enjoyed #ELDENRING, your support is precious to us. https://t.co/RLGCCaecjX

— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 24, 2023