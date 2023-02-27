DICE Awards 2023 : God of War Ragnarök a dominé la cérémonie

Par Jordan Servan publié le 27 février 2023 à 16h00.
Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2023 se dévoilent.

God of War Ragnarök de Santa Monica Studio s'est vu remettre sept récompenses majeures lors des DICE Awards 2023, mais le titre du jeu de l'année revient à Elden Ring.

Animés par Stella Chung d’IGN et Greg Miller de Kinda Funny au Resorts World de Las Vegas, les DICE Awards 2023 ont célébré les développeurs et les studios à l’origine des jeux vidéo les plus innovants de l’année. Elden Ring, le jeu de rôle épique du studio japonais FromSoftware, a notamment remporté cinq prix au cours de la soirée, dont ceux de la meilleure réalisation technique, de la meilleure conception de jeu, de la meilleure réalisation de jeu, du jeu de rôle de l’année, ainsi que le prestigieux prix du jeu de l’année. Enfin, les membres de l’académie ont également récompensé Santa Monica Studio de Sony Interactive Entertainment pour son travail sur God of War Ragnarök, en lui décernant sept prix pour réalisation exceptionnelle dans les catégories animation, direction artistique, personnages, composition musicale originale, conception audio et histoire.

Meggan Scavio, présidente de l’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, a déclaré :

Nous sommes ravis de célébrer la 26ème édition des DICE Awards en réunissant l’industrie du divertissement interactif pour rendre hommage aux développeurs qui continuent à nous surprendre et à nous enchanter par leur talent, leur passion, leur innovation et leur travail. Au nom de l’Académie et de vos pairs du milieu, nous adressons nos plus sincères félicitations à tous les incroyables nominés et gagnants de cette nouvelle édition.

Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2023

Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Moss : Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas
  • God of War Ragnarök – Atreus
  • God of War Ragnarök – Kratos
  • Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
  • Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • A Plague Tale : Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal : Hellsinger
  • Moss : Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • A Plague Tale : Requiem
  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gotham Knights
  • Somerville

Outsanding Achievement in Story

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • IMMORTALITY
  • NORCO

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • A Plague Tale : Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Teardown

Action Game of the Year

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Grounded
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • NORCO
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Family Game of the Year

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby’s Dream Buffet
  • Lost in Play
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R
  • MultiVersus
  • Rumbleverse
  • SpiderHeck
  • The King of Fighters XV

Racing Game of the Year

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Elden Ring
  • Weird West
  • World of Warcraft : Dragonflight
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 23
  • Mario Strikers : Battle League
  • MLB The Show 22
  • NBA 2k23
  • OlliOlli World 

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Dwarf Fortress
  • IXION
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  • Potion Craft : Alchemist Simulator
  • Warhammer 40,000 : Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Cosmonious High
  • Moss : Book 2
  • Red Matter 2
  • Tenatcular
  • The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Neon White
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Diablo Immortal
  • Gibbon : Beyond the Trees
  • IMMORTALITY
  • Marvel Snap
  • Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
  • FIFA 23
  • Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker
  • Marvel Snap
  • Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • IMMORTALITY
  • Tunic
