DICE Awards 2023 : God of War Ragnarök a dominé la cérémonie
God of War Ragnarök de Santa Monica Studio s'est vu remettre sept récompenses majeures lors des DICE Awards 2023, mais le titre du jeu de l'année revient à Elden Ring.
Animés par Stella Chung d’IGN et Greg Miller de Kinda Funny au Resorts World de Las Vegas, les DICE Awards 2023 ont célébré les développeurs et les studios à l’origine des jeux vidéo les plus innovants de l’année. Elden Ring, le jeu de rôle épique du studio japonais FromSoftware, a notamment remporté cinq prix au cours de la soirée, dont ceux de la meilleure réalisation technique, de la meilleure conception de jeu, de la meilleure réalisation de jeu, du jeu de rôle de l’année, ainsi que le prestigieux prix du jeu de l’année. Enfin, les membres de l’académie ont également récompensé Santa Monica Studio de Sony Interactive Entertainment pour son travail sur God of War Ragnarök, en lui décernant sept prix pour réalisation exceptionnelle dans les catégories animation, direction artistique, personnages, composition musicale originale, conception audio et histoire.
We are honoured to have been chosen as Game of the Year out of this selection of so many excellent games.
Our deep thanks to everyone who has played and enjoyed #ELDENRING, your support is precious to us. https://t.co/RLGCCaecjX
— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 24, 2023
Meggan Scavio, présidente de l’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, a déclaré :
Nous sommes ravis de célébrer la 26ème édition des DICE Awards en réunissant l’industrie du divertissement interactif pour rendre hommage aux développeurs qui continuent à nous surprendre et à nous enchanter par leur talent, leur passion, leur innovation et leur travail. Au nom de l’Académie et de vos pairs du milieu, nous adressons nos plus sincères félicitations à tous les incroyables nominés et gagnants de cette nouvelle édition.
Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2023
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss : Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarök – Atreus
- God of War Ragnarök – Kratos
- Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal : Hellsinger
- Moss : Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Outsanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- IMMORTALITY
- NORCO
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NORCO
- Stray
- Tunic
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- Lost in Play
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Trombone Champ
Fighting Game of the Year
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- The King of Fighters XV
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft : Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers : Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2k23
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress
- IXION
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft : Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000 : Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss : Book 2
- Red Matter 2
- Tenatcular
- The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- IMMORTALITY
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon : Beyond the Trees
- IMMORTALITY
- Marvel Snap
- Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker
- Marvel Snap
- Rumbleverse
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Marvel Snap
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- IMMORTALITY
- Tunic