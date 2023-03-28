Mother Mary : un “mélodrame pop épique” au casting prestigieux

Par Jordan Servan publié le 28 mars 2023 à 14h00.
Mother Mary va réunir Anne Hathaway et Michaela Coel sur le grand écran.

Mother Mary va réunir Anne Hathaway et Michaela Coel sur le grand écran.

Anne Hathaway et Michaela Coel seront les vedettes de Mother Mary.

Réalisé et écrit par David Lowery, Mother Mary suivra une musicienne fictive et sa relation avec une créatrice de mode emblématique. Topic Studios cofinance le film avec A24, dont les producteurs sont David Lowery, Toby Halbrooks et James M. Johnston, ainsi que Jeanie Igoe via Homebird Productions et Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo et Jonathan Saubach de la société augenschein Filmproduktion.

David Lowery est de retour chez A24 pour réaliser Mother Mary

Les actrices Anne Hathaway (The Last Thing He Wanted, The Witches, WeCrashed) et Michaela Coel (Star Wars : The Last Jedi, Been So Long, Black Panther : Wakanda Forever) feront partie du casting, tandis que Jack Antonoff et Charli XCX écriront et produiront des chansons originales pour Mother Mary, dont la musique originale sera composée par Daniel Hart. A noter que le tournage aura principalement lieu en Allemagne.

