BAFTA Games Awards 2023 : God of War Ragnarök écrase la concurrence

Six récompenses pour God of War Ragnarök aux BAFTA Games Awards 2023, mais pas de GOTY pour la dernière aventure de Kratos et Atreus dans la mythologie nordique.

God of War Ragnarök du studio Santa Monica a été le jeu ayant obtenu le plus de nominations dans l’histoire des BAFTA de la British Academy of Film and Television Arts et a remporté le plus grand nombre de prix lors de l’édition 2013 des BAFTA Games Awards. Si ce dernier a notamment remporté l’EE Game of the Year (la seule récompense de la soirée votée par le grand public), Vampire Survivors de Poncle s’est démarqué en gagnant le prix du meilleur jeu de l’année.

The ENTIRE development team of Vampire Survivors take home the Best Game BAFTA 👏 #BAFTAGamesAwards pic.twitter.com/r634RffVKI — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 30, 2023

Shuhei Yoshida, responsable de la division dédiée aux indépendants (PlayStation Indies) chez Sony Interactive Entertainment, a d’ailleurs été honoré par la prestigieuse récompense BAFTA Fellowship, la plus haute distinction décernée par l’académie britannique des arts de la télévision et du cinéma, qui a déjà été attribuée à des créateurs tels qu’Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, David Attenborough, Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick et Martin Scorcese.

Les gagnants des BAFTA Games Awards 2023

Animation

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man’s Sky

Original Property

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

Sifu

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Audio Achievement

A Plague Tale : Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal : Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

Game Design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

British Game

Citizen Sleeper

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Total War : Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale : Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Multiplayer

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge

Narrative

A Plague Tale : Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Performer in a Supporting Role

Adam J. Harrington (Sindri) – God of War Ragnarök

Alison Jaye (Alva) – Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin (The One) – Immortality

Danielle Bisutti (Freya) – God of War Ragnarök

Laya Deleon Hayes (Angrboda) – God of War Ragnarök

Ryan Hurst (Thor) – God of War Ragnarök

Music

A Plague Tale : Requiem

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Stray

Tunic

EE Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Remake

Stray

Family

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge

Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Gibbon : Beyond The Trees

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Not For Broadcast

We’ll Always Have Paris

Performer in a Leading Role

Alain Mesa (Alejandro Vargas) – Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney (Amicia) – A Plague Tale : Requiem

Christopher Judge (Kratos) – God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel) – Immortality

Siobhan Williams (Laura) – The Quarry

Sunny Suljic (Atreus) – God of War Ragnarök

Best Game

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors