BAFTA Games Awards 2023 : God of War Ragnarök écrase la concurrence
Six récompenses pour God of War Ragnarök aux BAFTA Games Awards 2023, mais pas de GOTY pour la dernière aventure de Kratos et Atreus dans la mythologie nordique.
God of War Ragnarök du studio Santa Monica a été le jeu ayant obtenu le plus de nominations dans l’histoire des BAFTA de la British Academy of Film and Television Arts et a remporté le plus grand nombre de prix lors de l’édition 2013 des BAFTA Games Awards. Si ce dernier a notamment remporté l’EE Game of the Year (la seule récompense de la soirée votée par le grand public), Vampire Survivors de Poncle s’est démarqué en gagnant le prix du meilleur jeu de l’année.
The ENTIRE development team of Vampire Survivors take home the Best Game BAFTA 👏 #BAFTAGamesAwards pic.twitter.com/r634RffVKI
— BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 30, 2023
Shuhei Yoshida, responsable de la division dédiée aux indépendants (PlayStation Indies) chez Sony Interactive Entertainment, a d’ailleurs été honoré par la prestigieuse récompense BAFTA Fellowship, la plus haute distinction décernée par l’académie britannique des arts de la télévision et du cinéma, qui a déjà été attribuée à des créateurs tels qu’Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, David Attenborough, Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick et Martin Scorcese.
Les gagnants des BAFTA Games Awards 2023
Animation
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
- Sifu
- Stray
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Forza Horizon 5
- No Man’s Sky
Original Property
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- Sifu
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Audio Achievement
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal : Hellsinger
- Stray
- Tunic
Game Design
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
British Game
- Citizen Sleeper
- OlliOlli World
- Rollerdrome
- Total War : Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Vampire Survivors
Artistic Achievement
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Tunic
Multiplayer
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge
Narrative
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarök
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Stray
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Adam J. Harrington (Sindri) – God of War Ragnarök
- Alison Jaye (Alva) – Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin (The One) – Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti (Freya) – God of War Ragnarök
- Laya Deleon Hayes (Angrboda) – God of War Ragnarök
- Ryan Hurst (Thor) – God of War Ragnarök
Music
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Stray
- Tunic
EE Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
Technical Achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- The Last of Us Remake
- Stray
Family
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge
Debut Game
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Stray
- Trombone
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Gibbon : Beyond The Trees
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Not For Broadcast
- We’ll Always Have Paris
Performer in a Leading Role
- Alain Mesa (Alejandro Vargas) – Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney (Amicia) – A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Christopher Judge (Kratos) – God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel) – Immortality
- Siobhan Williams (Laura) – The Quarry
- Sunny Suljic (Atreus) – God of War Ragnarök
Best Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors