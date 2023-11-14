The Game Awards 2023 : les nombreux nominés sont connus

Le producteur canadien Geoff Keighley a dévoilé une liste impressionnante avec pas moins d'une centaine de nommés pour la grande cérémonie de remise de prix du jeu vidéo.

La célèbre soirée de récompenses annuelle The Game Awards (anciennement Spike Video Game Awards et VGX), qui distingue une sélection de jeux vidéo sortis tout au long de l’année, sera de retour pour une huitième édition avec notamment la présence d’un public, uniquement des professionnels et personnalités de l’industrie vidéoludique, après une année où la crise sanitaire aura conduit de nombreux événements à se dérouler exclusivement en ligne. Comme chaque année, la cérémonie des Game Awards de Geoff Keighley sera diffusée en 4K dans le monde entier via de nombreux services et réseaux sociaux comme Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Store, Mixer, Twitch ou encore Caffeine.

Les nominés aux The Game Awards 2023

Jeu de l’Année

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure réalisation

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure narration

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Pain

Final Fantasy 16

Spider-Man 2

Meilleure direction artistique

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure bande originale

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur design audio

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Meilleure performance

Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield dans Final Fantasy 16)

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis dans Star Wars Jedi : Survivor)

Idris Elba (Solomon Reed dans Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Pain)

Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson dans Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon (Astarion dans Baldur’s Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker dans Spider-Man 2)

Jeu le plus impactant

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Meilleur jeu en constante évolution

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 16

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Meilleur jeu indépendant

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Meilleur jeu mobile :

Final Fantasy VII : Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai : Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Meilleur support communautaire

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Innovation dans l’accessibilité

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Meilleur jeu en VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Meilleur jeu d’action

Armored Core VI

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure

Alan Wake 2

Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Star Wars Jedi : Survivor

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom.

Meilleur jeu de rôle

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Meilleur jeu de combat

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Meilleur jeu familial

Disney Island Illusion

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie

Advanced Wars 1+2 : Re-boot Camp

Cities : Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

F1 23

EA Sports FC 24

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 : Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Meilleur jeu multijoueur

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Créateur de contenu de l’année

Ironmouse

Chris Bratt (People Make Games)

Quakity

SpreenDMC

SypherPK

Meilleur premier jeu indépendant

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Meilleure adaptation

Castlevania : Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Twisted Metal

Jeu le plus attendu

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Meilleur jeu eSport

Counter-Strike 2

Valorant

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Dota 2

Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Mathieu “Zewoo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners, Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (JD Gaming, League of Legends)

Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen (TSM, Apex Legends)

Meilleure équipe eSport

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Meilleur coach eSport

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcon, Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gumba” Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)

Meilleur évènement eSport

League of Legends World Championship 2023

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International 2023

Valorant Championships 2023