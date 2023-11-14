The Game Awards 2023 : les nombreux nominés sont connus
Le producteur canadien Geoff Keighley a dévoilé une liste impressionnante avec pas moins d'une centaine de nommés pour la grande cérémonie de remise de prix du jeu vidéo.
La célèbre soirée de récompenses annuelle The Game Awards (anciennement Spike Video Game Awards et VGX), qui distingue une sélection de jeux vidéo sortis tout au long de l’année, sera de retour pour une huitième édition avec notamment la présence d’un public, uniquement des professionnels et personnalités de l’industrie vidéoludique, après une année où la crise sanitaire aura conduit de nombreux événements à se dérouler exclusivement en ligne. Comme chaque année, la cérémonie des Game Awards de Geoff Keighley sera diffusée en 4K dans le monde entier via de nombreux services et réseaux sociaux comme Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Store, Mixer, Twitch ou encore Caffeine.
Les nominés aux The Game Awards 2023
Jeu de l’Année
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure réalisation
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure narration
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Pain
- Final Fantasy 16
- Spider-Man 2
Meilleure direction artistique
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure bande originale
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur design audio
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Meilleure performance
- Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield dans Final Fantasy 16)
- Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis dans Star Wars Jedi : Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Solomon Reed dans Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Pain)
- Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson dans Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Astarion dans Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker dans Spider-Man 2)
Jeu le plus impactant
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Meilleur jeu en constante évolution
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 16
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Meilleur jeu mobile :
- Final Fantasy VII : Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai : Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Meilleur support communautaire
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation dans l’accessibilité
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Meilleur jeu en VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Armored Core VI
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom.
Meilleur jeu de rôle
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Meilleur jeu de combat
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Meilleur jeu familial
- Disney Island Illusion
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie
- Advanced Wars 1+2 : Re-boot Camp
- Cities : Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- F1 23
- EA Sports FC 24
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 : Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Créateur de contenu de l’année
- Ironmouse
- Chris Bratt (People Make Games)
- Quakity
- SpreenDMC
- SypherPK
Meilleur premier jeu indépendant
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Meilleure adaptation
- Castlevania : Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros Movie
- Twisted Metal
Jeu le plus attendu
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Meilleur jeu eSport
- Counter-Strike 2
- Valorant
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Dota 2
Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Mathieu “Zewoo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners, Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (JD Gaming, League of Legends)
- Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen (TSM, Apex Legends)
Meilleure équipe eSport
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Meilleur coach eSport
- Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcon, Counter-Strike)
- Jordan “Gumba” Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)
Meilleur évènement eSport
- League of Legends World Championship 2023
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International 2023
- Valorant Championships 2023