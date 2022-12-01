Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac, une relecture du mythique manga en live-action

Prévu pour l'année prochaine, Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac pourrait être suivi de cinq suites si le long-métrage est un succès critique et commercial.

Réalisé par Tomasz Baginski (Polish Legends/Polish Tales, The Unconquered, The Witcher, Into the Night) pour Toei Animation et Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions, le film Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac ne sera pas une adaptation fidèle du manga de Masami Kurumada. L’histoire débute avec le retour de la déesse de la guerre Athéna dans le monde des humains qui était autrefois gouverné par les dieux. Un jeune homme né sous l’étoile de Pégase est alors rapidement désigné comme le potentiel sauveur de la planète bleue.

Le casting de Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac est composé de Mackenyu Arata (Pacific Rim Uprising, Rurouni Kenshin : The Final, Chihayafuru), Madison Iseman (Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle, Fear of Rain, Riot Girls), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Kingsglaive : Final Fantasy XV, Snowpiercer), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken, The Vault), Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead), Diego Tinoco (On My Block) et Mark Dacascos (John Wick Parebellum, Hawaii Five-O, Crying Freeman, Kamen Rider : Dragon Knight, Iron Chef America).

Un teaser pour Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac

Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac sortira au cinéma en 2023.

Andy Cheng (Rush Hour, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shanghai Noon) est le coordinateur des cascades et des combats de Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac, tandis que Josh Campbell (10 Cloverfield Lane, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Notorious Nick) et Matt Stuecken (G.I. Joe : The Rise of Cobra, The Tower of Babble, Great Books) sont à la tête du scénario.