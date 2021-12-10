The Game Awards 2021 : It Takes Two met une claque aux AAA de l’industrie vidéoludique
It Takes Two du studio suédois Hazelight a été élu jeu de l'année lors des Game Awards 2021.
La cérémonie des Game Awards 2021 n’a ressemblé à aucun autre événement dédié au jeu vidéo au cours de l’année. Certains des jeux les plus importants et les plus appréciés de l’année se sont disputés le titre de jeu de l’année, tandis que d’autres ont remporté des prix dans des catégories spécialisées pour le meilleur jeu en constante évolution, la meilleure narration ou encore la meilleure direction artistique. It Takes Two, l’un des plus grands succès indépendants de l’année, a mis la main sur le Graal, tout en montrant que les jeux à gros budgets pouvaient se faire battre par des productions plus petites.
The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to It Takes Two @hazelightgames + @ea + @josef_fares for your big win! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3o2kGm8qHm
Les gagnants des Game Awards 2021
Jeu de l’Année
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Meilleure réalisation
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Meilleure narration
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange : True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Meilleure direction artistique
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Meilleure bande originale
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139….
Meilleur design audio
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Meilleure performance
- Erika Mori (Alex Chen dans Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo dans Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley (Colt Vahn dans Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu dans Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake dans Deathloop)
Jeu le plus impactant :
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory : A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange : True Colors
- No Longer Home
Meilleur jeu en constante évolution
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty : Warzone
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends : Wild Rift
- Marvel Futur Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Meilleur support communautaire
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation dans l’accessibilité (sponsorisé par Chevrolet)
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale : Shadow of the Crown
Meilleur jeu en VR/AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Sniper Elite VR
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clanck : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Meilleur jeu de rôle
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Demon Slayer : Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood : Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5 : Ultimate Showdown
Meilleur jeu familial
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware : Get it Together!
Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2 : World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Créateur de contenu de l’année
- Clay “Dream”
- Leslie “Fuslie” Ann Fu
- Alexandre “gAuLeS” Borba Chiqueta
- Ibai “Ibai” Llanos Garatea
- David “TheGrefg” Canovas Martinez
Meilleur premier jeu indépendant
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
Jeu le plus attendu (sponsorisé par Prime Gaming)
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon : Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
Meilleur jeu eSport (sponsorisé par GrubHub)
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport
- Chris « Simp » Lehr (Atlanta FaZe, CoD)
- Heo « Showmaker » Su (DWG KIA, LoL)
- Magomed « Collapse » Khalilov (Team Spirit, Dota 2)
- Oleksandr « S1mple » Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Tyson « TenZ » Ngo (Sentinels, Valorant)
Meilleure équipe eSport
- Atlanta Faze (CoD)
- DWG KIA (LoL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Meilleur coach eSport
- Airat « Silent » Gaziev (Team Spirit, Dota 2)
- Andrey « Engh » Sholokhov (Gambit Esports, Valorant)
- Andrii « B1ad3 » Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- James « Crowder » Crowder (Atlanta FaZe, CoD)
- Kim « Kkoma » Jeong-Gyun (DWG KIA, LoL)
Meilleur évènement eSport
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champions Tour : Stage 2 Masters