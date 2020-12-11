The Game Awards 2020 : Naughty Dog fait une razzia de récompenses avec The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us 2 du studio américain Naughty Dog a été élu jeu de l'année lors des Game Awards 2020.

Sept récompenses (un record dans la cérémonie de Geoff Keighley), dont le sacre suprême. Une domination totale pour The Last of Us 2 lors de l’édition 2020 des Game Awards. Un résultat qui est plus qu’approprié pour un chef-oeuvre aussi ambitieux et maitrisé qui en met plein les mirettes du début à la fin en exclusivité sur PS4. En recevant le prix du jeu de l’année des “mains virtuels” du réalisateur Christopher Nolan, le directeur créatif et scénariste Neil Druckmann de Naughty Dog a exprimé sa gratitude pour son équipe et ses fans : “Plus que tout, et je sais que je parle au nom de toute l’équipe, nous aimerions remercier nos amis et notre famille qui nous ont soutenus pendant que nous faisions cette exclusivité PlayStation. Vous continuez à nous inspirer dans la création de meilleurs jeux, mais aussi dans la manière dont nous les concevons.”

🏆 THE LAST OF US PART II IS GAME OF THE YEAR!! 🏆 Congratulations @Naughty_Dog on an INCREDIBLE night at #TheGameAwards! #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/OUGKbniY6t — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Les gagnants des Game Awards 2020

Jeu de l’Année

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Hades

Meilleure réalisation

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

The Last of Us 2

Meilleure narration

13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us 2

Hades

Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Meilleure direction artistique

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Meilleure bande originale

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us 2

Meilleur design audio

Doom Eternal

Half-Life : Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us 2

Meilleure performance

Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us 2)

Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us 2)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Jeu le plus impactant

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Meilleur jeu en constante évolution

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty : Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Meilleur jeu indépendant

Carrion

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Meilleur jeu mobile

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Meilleur support communautaire

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Meilleur jeu en VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life : Alyx

Iron Man VR

Star Wars : Squadron

The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners.

Meilleure innovation dans l’accessibilité

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Meilleur jeu d’action

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

Nioh 2

Street of Rage 4

Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order

The Last of Us 2

Meilleur jeu de rôle

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza : Like a Dragon

Meilleur jeu de combat

Granblue Fantasy : Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter 5 : Champion Edition

One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Meilleur jeu familial

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot : It’s About Time

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario : The Origami King

Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie

Crusaders Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

X-COM : Chimera Squad

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Meilleur jeu multijoueur

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty : Warzone

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Créateur de contenu de l’année

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae

Meilleur premier jeu

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji : An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia

Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport

Ian « Crimsix » Porter (Call of Duty)

Heo « Showmaker » Su (League of Legends)

Kim « Canyon » Geon-Bu (League of Legends)

Anthony « Shotzzy » Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Mathieu « Zywoo » Herbaut (CS:GO)

Meilleur coach eSport

Danny « Zonic » Sorensen (CS:GO)

Dae-Hee « Crusty » Park (OWL)

Fabian « Grabbz » Lohmann (LoL)

Lee « Zefa » Jae-Min (LoL)

Raymond « Rambo » Lussier (CoD)

Meilleur évènement eSport

Blast Premier : Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (LoL)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Meilleur jeu eSport

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare

Fortnite

League of Legends

Counter-Strike : Global Offensive

Valorant

Meilleur caster eSport

Alex « Goldenboy » Mendez

Alex « Machine » Richardson

Eefje « Sjokz » Depoortere

James « Dash » Patterson

Jorien « Sheever » Van Der Heijden.

Meilleure équipe eSport