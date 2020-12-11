The Game Awards 2020 : Naughty Dog fait une razzia de récompenses avec The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us 2 du studio américain Naughty Dog a été élu jeu de l'année lors des Game Awards 2020.
Sept récompenses (un record dans la cérémonie de Geoff Keighley), dont le sacre suprême. Une domination totale pour The Last of Us 2 lors de l’édition 2020 des Game Awards. Un résultat qui est plus qu’approprié pour un chef-oeuvre aussi ambitieux et maitrisé qui en met plein les mirettes du début à la fin en exclusivité sur PS4. En recevant le prix du jeu de l’année des “mains virtuels” du réalisateur Christopher Nolan, le directeur créatif et scénariste Neil Druckmann de Naughty Dog a exprimé sa gratitude pour son équipe et ses fans : “Plus que tout, et je sais que je parle au nom de toute l’équipe, nous aimerions remercier nos amis et notre famille qui nous ont soutenus pendant que nous faisions cette exclusivité PlayStation. Vous continuez à nous inspirer dans la création de meilleurs jeux, mais aussi dans la manière dont nous les concevons.”
🏆 THE LAST OF US PART II IS GAME OF THE YEAR!! 🏆 Congratulations @Naughty_Dog on an INCREDIBLE night at #TheGameAwards! #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/OUGKbniY6t
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020
Les gagnants des Game Awards 2020
Jeu de l’Année
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Hades
Meilleure réalisation
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- The Last of Us 2
Meilleure narration
- 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us 2
- Hades
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Meilleure direction artistique
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Meilleure bande originale
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us 2
Meilleur design audio
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us 2
Meilleure performance
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us 2)
- Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us 2)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades, Hades)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Jeu le plus impactant
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Meilleur jeu en constante évolution
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty : Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Carrion
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Meilleur support communautaire
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Meilleur jeu en VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Iron Man VR
- Star Wars : Squadron
- The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners.
Meilleure innovation dans l’accessibilité
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Street of Rage 4
Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order
- The Last of Us 2
Meilleur jeu de rôle
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza : Like a Dragon
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Granblue Fantasy : Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter 5 : Champion Edition
- One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Meilleur jeu familial
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot : It’s About Time
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario : The Origami King
Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie
- Crusaders Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- X-COM : Chimera Squad
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty : Warzone
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Créateur de contenu de l’année
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Meilleur premier jeu
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji : An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport
- Ian « Crimsix » Porter (Call of Duty)
- Heo « Showmaker » Su (League of Legends)
- Kim « Canyon » Geon-Bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony « Shotzzy » Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Mathieu « Zywoo » Herbaut (CS:GO)
Meilleur coach eSport
- Danny « Zonic » Sorensen (CS:GO)
- Dae-Hee « Crusty » Park (OWL)
- Fabian « Grabbz » Lohmann (LoL)
- Lee « Zefa » Jae-Min (LoL)
- Raymond « Rambo » Lussier (CoD)
Meilleur évènement eSport
- Blast Premier : Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (LoL)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Meilleur jeu eSport
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
- Valorant
Meilleur caster eSport
- Alex « Goldenboy » Mendez
- Alex « Machine » Richardson
- Eefje « Sjokz » Depoortere
- James « Dash » Patterson
- Jorien « Sheever » Van Der Heijden.
Meilleure équipe eSport
- Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Secret (Dota 2)