The Game Awards 2020 : les nombreux nominés sont connus

Le producteur canadien Geoff Keighley a dévoilé une liste impressionnante avec pas moins d'une centaine de nommés pour la grande cérémonie de remise de prix du jeu vidéo.

La célèbre soirée de récompenses annuelle The Game Awards (anciennement Spike Video Game Awards et VGX), qui distingue une sélection de jeux vidéo sortis tout au long de l’année, sera de retour pour une sixième édition dans trois pays différents en même temps dès le 10 décembre prochain. Comme chaque année, la cérémonie des Game Awards de Geoff Keighley sera diffusée en 4K dans le monde entier via de nombreux services et réseaux sociaux comme Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Store, Mixer, Twitch ou encore Caffeine.

Les nominés aux The Game Awards 2020

Jeu de l’Année

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Hades

Meilleure réalisation

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

The Last of Us 2

Meilleure narration

13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us 2

Hades

Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Meilleure direction artistique

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Meilleure bande originale

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us 2

Meilleur design audio

Doom Eternal

Half-Life : Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us 2

Meilleure performance

Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us 2)

Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us 2)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Jeu le plus impactant

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Meilleur jeu en constante évolution

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty : Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Meilleur jeu indépendant

Carrion

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Meilleur jeu mobile

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Meilleur support communautaire

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Meilleur jeu en VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life : Alyx

Iron Man VR

Star Wars : Squadron

The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners.

Meilleure innovation dans l’accessibilité

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Meilleur jeu d’action

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

Nioh 2

Street of Rage 4

Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order

The Last of Us 2

Meilleur jeu de rôle

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza : Like a Dragon

Meilleur jeu de combat

Granblue Fantasy : Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter 5 : Champion Edition

One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Meilleur jeu familial

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot : It’s About Time

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario : The Origami King

Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie

Crusaders Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

X-COM : Chimera Squad.

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Meilleur jeu multijoueur

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty : Warzone

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Créateur de contenu de l’année

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valkyrae

Meilleur premier jeu

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji : An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia

Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport

Ian « Crimsix » Porter (Call of Duty)

Heo « Showmaker » Su (League of Legends)

Kim « Canyon » Geon-Bu (League of Legends)

Anthony « Shotzzy » Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Mathieu « Zywoo » Herbaut (CS:GO)

Meilleur coach eSport

Danny « Zonic » Sorensen (CS:GO)

Dae-Hee « Crusty » Park (OWL)

Fabian « Grabbz » Lohmann (LoL)

Lee « Zefa » Jae-Min (LoL)

Raymond « Rambo » Lussier (CoD)

Meilleur évènement eSport

Blast Premier : Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (LoL)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Meilleur jeu eSport

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare

Fortnite

League of Legends

Counter-Strike : Global Offensive

Valorant

Meilleur caster eSport

Alex « Goldenboy » Mendez

Alex « Machine » Richardson

Eefje « Sjokz » Depoortere

James « Dash » Patterson

Jorien « Sheever » Van Der Heijden.

Meilleure équipe eSport