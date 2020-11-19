The Game Awards 2020 : les nombreux nominés sont connus
Le producteur canadien Geoff Keighley a dévoilé une liste impressionnante avec pas moins d'une centaine de nommés pour la grande cérémonie de remise de prix du jeu vidéo.
La célèbre soirée de récompenses annuelle The Game Awards (anciennement Spike Video Game Awards et VGX), qui distingue une sélection de jeux vidéo sortis tout au long de l’année, sera de retour pour une sixième édition dans trois pays différents en même temps dès le 10 décembre prochain. Comme chaque année, la cérémonie des Game Awards de Geoff Keighley sera diffusée en 4K dans le monde entier via de nombreux services et réseaux sociaux comme Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Store, Mixer, Twitch ou encore Caffeine.
Les nominés aux The Game Awards 2020
Jeu de l’Année
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Hades
Meilleure réalisation
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- The Last of Us 2
Meilleure narration
- 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us 2
- Hades
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Meilleure direction artistique
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Meilleure bande originale
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us 2
Meilleur design audio
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us 2
Meilleure performance
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us 2)
- Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us 2)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades, Hades)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Jeu le plus impactant
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Meilleur jeu en constante évolution
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty : Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Carrion
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Meilleur support communautaire
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Meilleur jeu en VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Iron Man VR
- Star Wars : Squadron
- The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners.
Meilleure innovation dans l’accessibilité
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Street of Rage 4
Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order
- The Last of Us 2
Meilleur jeu de rôle
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza : Like a Dragon
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Granblue Fantasy : Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter 5 : Champion Edition
- One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Meilleur jeu familial
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot : It’s About Time
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario : The Origami King
Meilleur jeu de simulation/stratégie
- Crusaders Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- X-COM : Chimera Squad.
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty : Warzone
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Créateur de contenu de l’année
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
Meilleur premier jeu
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji : An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
Meilleur joueur professionnel eSport
- Ian « Crimsix » Porter (Call of Duty)
- Heo « Showmaker » Su (League of Legends)
- Kim « Canyon » Geon-Bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony « Shotzzy » Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Mathieu « Zywoo » Herbaut (CS:GO)
Meilleur coach eSport
- Danny « Zonic » Sorensen (CS:GO)
- Dae-Hee « Crusty » Park (OWL)
- Fabian « Grabbz » Lohmann (LoL)
- Lee « Zefa » Jae-Min (LoL)
- Raymond « Rambo » Lussier (CoD)
Meilleur évènement eSport
- Blast Premier : Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (LoL)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Meilleur jeu eSport
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
- Valorant
Meilleur caster eSport
- Alex « Goldenboy » Mendez
- Alex « Machine » Richardson
- Eefje « Sjokz » Depoortere
- James « Dash » Patterson
- Jorien « Sheever » Van Der Heijden.
Meilleure équipe eSport
- Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Secret (Dota 2)