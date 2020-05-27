Summer of Gaming : IGN dévoile le programme de son événement estival
Du 4 au 24 juin prochain, la rédaction du groupe IGN va célébrer l'industrie du jeu vidéo avec le Summer of Gaming.
En plus de retransmettre les événements des éditeurs et des studios comme à l’accoutumée, le Summer of Gaming d’IGN sera le lieu idéal pour avoir accès en avant-première à des trailers, des previews, des interviews ou encore des annonces sous la forme de plusieurs lives ou articles. A noter que le programme évoluera au fil des semaines et que plusieurs initiatives caritatives sont prévues car le jeu vidéo est avant tout une fête qui mérite de rendre tout le monde heureux.
Our ever-evolving Summer of Gaming schedule is here, featuring reveals, exclusives, and gameplay! ☀️🎮
More updates to come from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Xbox, and more: https://t.co/nYxfDWJf3t pic.twitter.com/1rDYZyeaBx
— IGN (@IGN) May 26, 2020
Le programme du Summer of Gaming d’IGN
4 juin
- Summer of Gaming Kick-Off
5 juin
- Pre-Show Charity Stream : Resident Evil 3 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge by Hazeblade
- IGN Expo Debut : Exclusive Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
- Reveals : Unannounced Game (Funcom / The Outsiders) – Exclusive Unannounced Gameplay Reveal with The Outsiders’ David Goldfarb ; Unannounced Game (Merge Games) – Exclusive Game Reveal ; Unannounced Game Reveal – Exclusive Reveal Trailer
- Trailers : Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Nacon) – Earthblood Exclusive Cinematic Trailer
- Gameplay Blankos Block Party (Mythical Games) – Exclusive Trailer Debut, Exclusive Gameplay ; Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry) – Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere ; Observer : System Redux (Bloober Team) – Exclusive Next-Gen Deep Dive ; Samurai Jack : Battle Through Time (Soleil Games) – Exclusive Gameplay First Look ; Spellbreak (Proletariat) – Exclusive Announcement, Gameplay Interview, and Trailer
6 juin
- Pre-Show Charity Stream : Fallout Series Speedrunner Countdown Challenge by TomatoAngus
- Partner and Publisher Showcases : PC Gaming Show ; The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 1
7 juin
- Publisher Showcase : The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2
9 juin
- Pre-Show Charity Stream : Doom Eternal Speedrunner Countdown Challenge by Xamide
- Partner and Publisher Showcases : Upload VR Showcase ; The Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 3
- IGN Expo #2 : Exclusive Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, Developer Interviews, and Hands-On Previews
- Reveals : Unannounced Classic Revival (Merge Games) – Exclusive Game Reveal ; Unannounced Game (Fabraz) – Exclusive Game Reveal
- Trailers : Chivalry 2 (Torn Banner Studios) – Exclusive Announcement and Trailer Reveal ; Dual Universe (Novaquark) – Exclusive Trailer Reveal ; Pathfinder : Kingmaker (Deep Silver) – Exclusive Trailer Reveal ; Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction) – Exclusive Gameplay World Premiere ; Wasteland 3 (Deep Silver) – World Exclusive Trailer ; XIII (Microids) – Exclusive Gameplay Trailer Reveal
- Previews : Borderlands 3 (Gearbox) – Exclusive “Bounty of Blood” DLC Preview w/ Gearbox Creative Director Matt Cox ; The Waylanders (Gato Studio) – Exclusive Trailer and Launch Date Announcement, and Hands-On Impressions
- Gameplay : Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) – Exclusive Trailer Reveal, Gameplay, and Interview ; Remnant: From the Ashes (Gunfire Games) – Gameplay and Interview with Gunfire Games
- Special Icons Interview : David Hayter, the original voice of Solid Snake, discusses Metal Gear
10 juin
- Pre-Show Charity Stream : Bloodborne – Speedrunner Countdown Challenge by heyZeusHeresToast
- IGN Expo #3 : Exclusive Trailers, Gameplay Demos, Developer Interviews, and Hands-On Previews
- Trailers : 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA / ATLUS) – Exclusive Reveal ; Everspace 2 (Rockfish Games) – Exclusive Alpha Gameplay Reveal Trailer ; Guilty Gear Strive (Arc Systems Works) – Exclusive Character Reveal Trailer ; Humble Bundle Indies Showcase ; Stronghold: Warlords (Firefly Studios) – Exclusive Multiplayer Trailer and Launch Date Announcement
- Gameplay : Everspace 2 (Rockfish Games) – Exclusive Alpha Gameplay and Interview with Rockfish Games CEO & Co-Founder Michael Schade ; Iron Oath (Humble Bundle) – Exclusive Reveal Trailer and First Gameplay Reveal and Interview ; New World (Amazon Game Studios) – Exclusive War PvP Gameplay, Developer Interview ; Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) – Exclusive Switch Footage Reveal and Demo ; Solasta Crown of the Magister (Tactical Adventures) – Exclusive Gameplay Trailer and Gameplay Interview ; Total War : Troy (Creative Assembly) – Exclusive Gameplay Interview ; Yakuza : Like a Dragon (SEGA) – Exclusive Gameplay and Interview
- Previews : Blue Fire (Graffiti Games/Robi Studios) – Exclusive Preview ; Humankind (SEGA) – Exclusive Hands-on Impressions
- Special Icons Interview : Brian Fargo discusses the founding of Blizzard, and why RPG fans should be looking forward to Wasteland 3
11 juin
- Pre-Show Charity Stream : Titanfall 2 – Speedrunner Countdown Challenge by Bryonato
- Publisher Showcases : CD Projekt RED Livestream (with IGN pre- and post-shows) ; EA Play Live (with IGN pre- and post-shows)
- IGN Exclusives, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
- Gameplay : Humankind (Amplitude Studios) – Exclusive Gameplay Interview
12 juin
- Charity Stream : Animal Crossing – Celebrity Island Tours with special segments of the viral hit talk show Animal Talking with host and creator Gary Whitta and guests Candice Patton, Simu Liu, Felicia Day, Shannon Woodward, Cliff Bleszinski, Matthew Mercer, Austin Creed, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Jessica Chobot, Lauren Lapkus, Naomi Kyle, the Merrell Twins, Andrea Rene, Alanah Pearce, Arin Hanson of Game Grumps
15 juin
- Pre-Show Charity Stream Spongebob : Battle for Bikini Bottom Speedrunner Countdown Challenge by Rubbertoe64
- IGN Exclusives, Reveals, Trailers, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
- Reveals : Unannounced Game Reveal – Exclusive Reveal Trailer
- Trailers : Castlestorm 2 (Zen Studios) – Launch Announcement Trailer ; Ninjala (GungHo Entertainment) – Exclusive Trailer Reveal
- Gameplay Corepunk (Artificial Core) – Exclusive Gameplay and Interview ; Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic) – Gameplay and Interview ; Mafia : Definitive Edition (Hangar 13) – Worldwide Gameplay Debut w/ Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman ; Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) – Exclusive Trailer and Gameplay Interview with Game Director Kenji Anabuki ; SpongeBob SquarePants : Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) – Rehydrated Exclusive Early Access Livestream ; SpongeBob SquarePants : Battle for Bikini Bottom (THQ Nordic) – Rehydrated Exclusive Gameplay Interview ; Warhammer 40K : Mechanicus (Kasedo Games) – Exclusive Gameplay and Commentary
18 juin
- Pre-Show Charity Stream : Super Mario 64 Speedrunner Countdown Challenge by Biinny
- IGN Exclusives, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
- Gameplay : Torchlight III (Perfect World Entertainment) – Gameplay and Interview with Series Creator Max Schaefer ; Unannounced Developer Interview and Exclusive Gameplay Deep-Dive
- Special Icons Interviews : Chris Avellone, writer of Fallout New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, discusses the magic ingredients in a great RPG ; John Romero, creator of Doom, and game designer Brenda Romero, discuss RPGs and shooters in 2020
24 juin
- IGN Exclusives, Reveals, Gameplay Demos, and Developer Interviews
- Reveals : Unannounced Game Reveal – Exclusive Reveal Trailer
- Trailers : Dreamscaper (Afterburner Studios) – Exclusive Gameplay Feature Deep Dive ; Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (Frogwares) – Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look