Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings : les arts martiaux à la sauce Marvel

Marvel dévoile la bande-annonce de Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, le deuxième film de la Phase 4 du MCU.

Dans Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, le comédien Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience, Arthur the King, The Expanse, Bad Blood) interprète le personnage principal qui va devoir affronter le passé qu’il pensait avoir laissé derrière lui lorsqu’il est pris dans la toile de la mystérieuse organisation des Dix Anneaux/Ten Rings. Le film met également en vedette Tony Leung (See You Tomorrow, Europe Raiders, Where the Wind Blows) dans le rôle de Wenwu, Nora “Awkwafina” Lum (Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, The Little Mermaid) dans celui de Katy, l’amie de Shang-Chi, Michelle Yeoh (Marco Polo, Boss Level, Gunpowder Milkshake, Morgan) dans celui de Jiang Nan, ainsi que Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu et Ronny Chieng. A noter que le personnage Emil Blonsky, alias l’Abomination, le rival de Hulk, viendra jouer les trouble-fête.

Un trailer pour Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Première production cinématographique asiatique du Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings a été réalisée par Destin Daniel Cretton et produite par Kevin Feige et Jonathan Schwartz, avec Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso et Charles Newirth comme producteurs exécutifs. David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton et Andrew Lanham ont écrit le scénario.

La diffusion au cinéma est prévue pour le 1er septembre prochain en France, ainsi que dans le reste de l’Europe, et le 3 septembre 2021 aux USA.