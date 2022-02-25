DICE Awards 2022 : It Takes Two s’offre le GOTY

It Takes Two de Hazelight Studios a été élu jeu de l'année lors des DICE Awards 2022.

Animée par les co-présentateurs Greg Miller, co-fondateur de l’émission et du podcast Kinda Funny, et Jessica Chobot, animatrice d’Expedition Unknown sur Discovery Channel, la cérémonie des DICE Awards 2022 a rassemblé les professionnels de l’industrie du jeu vidéo dans le cadre d’un événement physique pour la première fois depuis le début de la pandémie. Elle a su honorer de nombreux jeux, mais également certains représentants du secteur, dont Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios), qui a été intronisé au Hall of Fame 2022, et Phil Spencer (Microsoft/Xbox), qui a reçu le Lifetime Achievement Award.

Amazing!! Thank you so much from the entire Hazelight team! ❤️💥🏆 https://t.co/ZB9EQlSTYo — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) February 25, 2022

“Nous sommes ravis de célébrer la 25ème édition des DICE Awards en honorant notre héritage passé ainsi qu’en rassemblant les membres de l’industrie du divertissement interactif pour célébrer les créateurs qui continuent de nous étonner tous par leur talent, leur passion et leur persévérance“, déclare Meggan Scavio, présidente de l’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “Félicitations à tous les incroyables nominés et aux gagnants choisis par leurs pairs.”

Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2022

Game of the Year

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty : Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena : Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty : Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena : Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena : Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – Rivet

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena : Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

Death’s Door

It Takes Two

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Warioware : Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood : Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker

Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 22

Mario Golf : Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends : Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon Unite

Online Game of the Year

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty : Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction