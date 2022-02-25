DICE Awards 2022 : It Takes Two s’offre le GOTY

Par Jordan Servan,  publié le 25 février 2022 à 18h00.
Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2022 se dévoilent.

It Takes Two de Hazelight Studios a été élu jeu de l'année lors des DICE Awards 2022.

Animée par les co-présentateurs Greg Miller, co-fondateur de l’émission et du podcast Kinda Funny, et Jessica Chobot, animatrice d’Expedition Unknown sur Discovery Channel, la cérémonie des DICE Awards 2022 a rassemblé les professionnels de l’industrie du jeu vidéo dans le cadre d’un événement physique pour la première fois depuis le début de la pandémie. Elle a su honorer de nombreux jeux, mais également certains représentants du secteur, dont Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios), qui a été intronisé au Hall of Fame 2022, et Phil Spencer (Microsoft/Xbox), qui a reçu le Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nous sommes ravis de célébrer la 25ème édition des DICE Awards en honorant notre héritage passé ainsi qu’en rassemblant les membres de l’industrie du divertissement interactif pour célébrer les créateurs qui continuent de nous étonner tous par leur talent, leur passion et leur persévérance“, déclare Meggan Scavio, présidente de l’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “Félicitations à tous les incroyables nominés et aux gagnants choisis par leurs pairs.

Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2022

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty : Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena : Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty : Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena : Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Deathloop – Colt Vahn
  • Kena : Bridge of Spirits – Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – Rivet
  • Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena : Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal 

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • Guardians of the Galaxy 
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death’s Door
  • It Takes Two
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
  • Warioware : Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood : Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker
  • Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf : Super Rush
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Death’s Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

Online Game of the Year

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty : Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite
  • Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape
