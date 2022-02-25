DICE Awards 2022 : It Takes Two s’offre le GOTY
It Takes Two de Hazelight Studios a été élu jeu de l'année lors des DICE Awards 2022.
Animée par les co-présentateurs Greg Miller, co-fondateur de l’émission et du podcast Kinda Funny, et Jessica Chobot, animatrice d’Expedition Unknown sur Discovery Channel, la cérémonie des DICE Awards 2022 a rassemblé les professionnels de l’industrie du jeu vidéo dans le cadre d’un événement physique pour la première fois depuis le début de la pandémie. Elle a su honorer de nombreux jeux, mais également certains représentants du secteur, dont Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios), qui a été intronisé au Hall of Fame 2022, et Phil Spencer (Microsoft/Xbox), qui a reçu le Lifetime Achievement Award.
Amazing!! Thank you so much from the entire Hazelight team! ❤️💥🏆 https://t.co/ZB9EQlSTYo
“Nous sommes ravis de célébrer la 25ème édition des DICE Awards en honorant notre héritage passé ainsi qu’en rassemblant les membres de l’industrie du divertissement interactif pour célébrer les créateurs qui continuent de nous étonner tous par leur talent, leur passion et leur persévérance“, déclare Meggan Scavio, présidente de l’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “Félicitations à tous les incroyables nominés et aux gagnants choisis par leurs pairs.”
Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2022
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty : Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty : Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Deathloop – Colt Vahn
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits – Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – Rivet
- Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena : Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Returnal
Action Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death’s Door
- It Takes Two
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Warioware : Get it Together
Fighting Game of the Year
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood : Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker
- Pathfinder : Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 22
- Mario Golf : Super Rush
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking
Mobile Game of the Year
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends : Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon Unite
Online Game of the Year
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty : Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker
- Halo Infinite
- Knockout City
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape