DICE Awards 2021 : Hades a dominé la cérémonie
Hades remporte cinq récompenses majeures.
Hades de Supergiant Games poursuivi son ascension après avoir remporté cinq prix dans cinq catégories lors des DICE Awards 2021, dont le célèbre prix du jeu de l’année. Ghost of Tsushima a obtenu quatre victoires, et The Last of Us 2 ainsi que Half-Life : Alyx en ont obtenu deux. La nouvelle édition des DICE Awards était animée par les co-présentateurs Greg Miller, co-fondateur de l’émission et du podcast Kinda Funny, et Jessica Chobot, animatrice d’Expedition Unknown sur Discovery Channel. La cérémonie a réuni les nominés dans des panels virtuels uniques, animés par Kahlief Adams, présentateur de Spawn on Me. Les fans de jeux vidéo du monde entier ont pu suivre la cérémonie en direct.
Wow, what an unbelievable and humbling honor to have been chosen for this award by a jury of our peers, among all of last year's unforgettable games!!
We're deeply grateful to @Official_AIAS, and salute all our fellow #DICEAwards nominees for your wonderful and inspiring games. https://t.co/8IloQcltXu
— Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) April 22, 2021
“La 24ème édition des DICE Awards a inauguré une nouvelle façon de célébrer nos nominés à travers des discussions franches et réfléchies, où ils ont pu partager leurs réalisations les uns avec les autres comme jamais auparavant“, déclare Meggan Scavio, présidente de l’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “Je tiens à remercier tous les incroyables nominés de 2020 de nous avoir accordé leur précieux temps et à féliciter les gagnants, tous choisis par leurs pairs.”
Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2021
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us 2
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition
- The Last of Us 2
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- The Last of Us 2
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Action Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition
- The Last of Us 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy : A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza : Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR : Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead : Saints and Sinners
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Call of Duty : Black Ops – Cold War
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect : Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us 2
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us 2
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Eivor dans Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Zagreus dans Hades
- Abby dans The Last of Us 2
- Ellie dans The Last of Us 2
- Miles dans Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy : A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us 2
- Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition
- Noita