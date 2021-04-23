DICE Awards 2021 : Hades a dominé la cérémonie

Hades remporte cinq récompenses majeures.

Hades de Supergiant Games poursuivi son ascension après avoir remporté cinq prix dans cinq catégories lors des DICE Awards 2021, dont le célèbre prix du jeu de l’année. Ghost of Tsushima a obtenu quatre victoires, et The Last of Us 2 ainsi que Half-Life : Alyx en ont obtenu deux. La nouvelle édition des DICE Awards était animée par les co-présentateurs Greg Miller, co-fondateur de l’émission et du podcast Kinda Funny, et Jessica Chobot, animatrice d’Expedition Unknown sur Discovery Channel. La cérémonie a réuni les nominés dans des panels virtuels uniques, animés par Kahlief Adams, présentateur de Spawn on Me. Les fans de jeux vidéo du monde entier ont pu suivre la cérémonie en direct.

Wow, what an unbelievable and humbling honor to have been chosen for this award by a jury of our peers, among all of last year's unforgettable games!! We're deeply grateful to @Official_AIAS, and salute all our fellow #DICEAwards nominees for your wonderful and inspiring games. https://t.co/8IloQcltXu — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) April 22, 2021

“La 24ème édition des DICE Awards a inauguré une nouvelle façon de célébrer nos nominés à travers des discussions franches et réfléchies, où ils ont pu partager leurs réalisations les uns avec les autres comme jamais auparavant“, déclare Meggan Scavio, présidente de l’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “Je tiens à remercier tous les incroyables nominés de 2020 de nous avoir accordé leur précieux temps et à féliciter les gagnants, tous choisis par leurs pairs.”

Les gagnants des DICE Awards 2021

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition

The Last of Us 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

The Last of Us 2

Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Action Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition

The Last of Us 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy : A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Racing Game of the Year

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza : Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life : Alyx

Paper Beast

The Room VR : Dark Matter

The Walking Dead : Saints and Sinners

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Call of Duty : Black Ops – Cold War

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect : Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us 2

Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us 2

Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Eivor dans Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Zagreus dans Hades

Abby dans The Last of Us 2

Ellie dans The Last of Us 2

Miles dans Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy : A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us 2

Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life : Alyx

Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game