BAFTA Games Awards 2022 : Returnal a bluffé tout le monde
Returnal du studio finlandais Housemarque a remporté quatre récompenses, dont celui du meilleur jeu de l'année, lors des BAFTA Games Awards 2022.
Les PlayStation Studios, représentés par Housemarque et Insomniac Games, ont ramené six prix de l’édition 2022 des BAFTA Games Awards pour Sony Interactive Entertainment grâce aux exclusivités Returnal et Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart sur PS5.
"We took a leap of faith and had to build our wings while falling but everyone from the team that's made such an incredible effort and the end result far surpasses even our wildest expectations."
A beautiful speech from the Best Game award winners Returnal at #BAFTAGames.
Les gagnants des BAFTA Games Awards 2022
British Game
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games
- Alba : A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve
- Fights In Tight Spaces – Ground Shatter
- Overboard! – Jon Ingold, Tom Kail, Joseph Humfrey (Inkle)
- Sable – Shedworks
Animation
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – Insomniac Games
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Kena : Bridge ff Spirits – Hunter Schmidt (Ember Lab)
- Life is Strange : True Colors – Deck Nine Games
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions
Audio achievement
- Returnal – Housemarque
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur
- Call of Duty : Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios Lyon
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries
- Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy – Eidos Montréal
Debut Game
- Toem – Something We Made
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur
- Eastward – Pixpil
- The Forgotten City – Nick Pearce, Alexander Goss, John Eyre (Modern Storyteller)
- Genesis Noir – Evan Anthony, Jeremy Abel (Feral Cat Den)
- Maquette – Graceful Decay
Evolving Game
- No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
- Among Us – Innersloth
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment
- Disco Elysium : The Final Cut – ZA/UM
- Fortnite – Epic Games
Family
- Chicory : A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine (Finji)
- Alba : A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games
- Mario Party Superstars – Nintendo
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – Insomniac Games
- Unpacking – Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff Van Dyck (Witch Beam)
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Before Your Eyes – Goodbyeworld Games
- Alba : A Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo Games
- Chicory : A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine (Finji)
- Game Builder Garage – Nintendo
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions
Multiplayer
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock Studios
- Call of Duty : Vanguard – Sledgehammer Games
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries
- Hell Let Loose – Black Matter
Music
- Returnal – Bobby Krlic, Joe Thwaites, Harry Krueger (Housemarque)
- Deathloop – Tom Salta, Erich Talaba, Ross Tregenza (Arkane Studios Lyon)
- Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto
- Halo Infinite – 343 Industries
- Psychonauts 2 – Peter Mcconnell (Double Fine Productions)
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – Scott Hanau, Wataru Hokoyama, Mark Mothersbaugh (Insomniac Games)
Narrative
- Unpacking – Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Annie Vandermeer (Witch Beam)
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Life is Strange : True Colors – Deck Nine Games
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montréal
- Psychonauts 2 – Tim Schafer (Double Fine Productions)
- Returnal – Housemarque
Original Property
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios Lyon
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games
- Returnal – Housemarque
- Unpacking – Wren Brier, Tim Dawson, Jeff Van Dyck (Witch Beam)
Technical Achievement
- Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart – Insomniac Games
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games
- Hitman 3 – IO Interactive
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine Productions
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- Returnal – Housemarque
EE Game of the Year
- Unpacking – Witch BeamChicory : A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov, A Shell In The Pit, Madeline Berger, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine (Finji)
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios Lyon
- The Forgotten City – Modern Storyteller
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Metroid Dread – Nintendo et Mercury Steam
Performer in a supporting role
- Kimberly Brooks (Hollis Forsythe) dans Psychonauts 2
- Laura Bailey (Polina Petrova) dans Call of Duty : Vanguard
- Jason Cavalier (Drax) dans Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu) dans Resident Evil Village
- Han Soto (Gabe Chen) dans Life is Strange : True Colors
- Alex Weiner (Rocket) dans Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Performer in a leading role
- Jane Perry (Selene Vassos) dans Returnal
- Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake) dans Deathloop
- Jason E Kelley (Colt Vahn “the Captain”) dans Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale (Rivet) dans Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
- Jon Mclaren (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) dans Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Erika Mori (Alex Chen) dans Life is Strange : True Colors