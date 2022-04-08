BAFTA Games Awards 2022 : Returnal a bluffé tout le monde

Les PlayStation Studios, représentés par Housemarque et Insomniac Games, ont ramené six prix de l’édition 2022 des BAFTA Games Awards pour Sony Interactive Entertainment grâce aux exclusivités Returnal et Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart sur PS5.

"We took a leap of faith and had to build our wings while falling but everyone from the team that's made such an incredible effort and the end result far surpasses even our wildest expectations."

A beautiful speech from the Best Game award winners Returnal at #BAFTAGames. pic.twitter.com/LjzheigkIx

— BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) April 7, 2022