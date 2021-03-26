BAFTA Games Awards 2021 : PlayStation brille avec ses studios, Hades marque les esprits

Meilleur jeu, meilleur game design, meilleure narration, meilleure direction artistique et meilleur doubleur dans un second rôle, Hades a raflé de précieux prix durant la cérémonie britannique et prouve une fois de plus qu’il ne suffit pas d’être un AAA à gros budget pour être mis en avant, gagner le coeur des joueurs et éblouir la presse. Les PlayStation Studios de Sony se sont également fait remarquer pour la qualité technique des dernières exclusivités de l’éditeur japonais.

We will always be grateful for this.

Congratulations to our fellow nominees, whose work has long inspired us. It's an honor to be in the same category.

Huge congratulations to everyone, past and present, at @SupergiantGames.

Thanks so much to our partners, friends, and family. https://t.co/zipTwNCTOK

— Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) March 25, 2021