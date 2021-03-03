BAFTA Games Awards 2021 : les projecteurs sont braqués sur les exclusivités PlayStation

Les jeux des PlayStation Studios ont reçu 38% de toutes les nominations disponibles aux BAFTA Games Awards 2021.

The Last of Us 2, la dernière production de Naughty Dog sur PS4, a obtenu pas moins de treize nominations aux BAFTA Games Awards 2021, le plus grand nombre pour un seul jeu depuis la création de l’événement. Avec pas moins de 41 nominations, la renommée des exclusivités PlayStation sera saluée durant cette nouvelle édition des British Academy Video Games Awards présentée par la journaliste Elle Osili-Wood et diffusée dès le 25 mars prochain sur les plateformes Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook et Steam.

Le patron des PlayStation Studios, qui n’est autre que Hermen Hulst, n’a pas hésité à célébrer la prouesse des équipes qui travaillent avec passion et acharnement dans le développement d’exclusivités ambitieuses pour les consoles de Sony depuis de nombreuses années : “Je suis très fier de l’engagement de nos studios à réaliser de grands jeux qui ont de l’impact et heureux de voir tout leur travail reconnu.”

Les nominés aux BAFTA Games Awards 2021

Animation

Doom Eternal Development Team – id Software

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Development Team -Square Enix

The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog

Spider-Man : Miles Morales Development Team – Insomniac Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Development Team – Moon Studios

Spiritfarer Development Team – Thunder Lotus

Artistic Achievement

Cyberpunk 2077 Development Team – CD Projekt RED

Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule

Jason Connell, Joanna Wang et Ian Jun Wei Chiew pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Jen Zee pour Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life : Alyx Development Team – Valve

The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog

Audio Achievement

Astro’s Playroom Development Team – Japan Studio

Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Darren Korb pour Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life : Alyx Development Team – Valve

The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog

Spider-Man : Miles Morales Development Team – Insomniac Games

Best Game

Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD

Brian Fleming et Chris Zimmerman pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades Development Team – Supergiant Games

Half-Life : Alyx Development Team – Valve

The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog

Spider-Man : Miles Morales Development Team – Insomniac Games

British Game

Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule

F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters

Fall Guys Development Team – Mediatonic

The Last Campfire Development Team – Hello Games

Röki Development Team – Polygon Treehouse

Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell et Pete Smith pour Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield

Debut Game

Airborne Kingdom Development Team – The Wandering Band

Tatiana Delgado et Manuel Fernandez pour Call of the Sea – Out of the Blue

Carrion Development Team -Phobia Game Studio

Factorio Development Team -Wube Software

The Falconeer Development Team – Tomas Sala

Röki Development Team – Polygon Treehouse

Evolving Game

Destiny 2 : Beyond Light Development Team – Bungie

Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule

Fall Guys Development Team – Mediatonic

Fortnite Development Team – Epic Games

No Man’s Sky Development Team – Hello Games

Sea of Thieves Development Team – Rare

Family

Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD

Astro’s Playroom Development Team – Japan Studio

Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule

Fall Guys Development Team – Mediatonic

Minecraft Dungeons Development Team – Mojang Studios

Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar et Pete Smith pour Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield

Game Design

Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD

Astro’s Playroom Development Team – Japan Studio

Ghost of Tsushima Development Team -Sucker Punch Productions

Hades Development Team – Supergiant Games

Half-Life : Alyx Development Team – Valve

The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog

Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD

Before I Forget Development Team – 3-Fold Games

Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule

Spiritfarer Development Team – Thunder Lotus

The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog

Tell Me Why Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment

Multiplayer

Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD

Deep Rock Galactic Development Team – Ghost Ship Games

Fall Guys Development Team –Mediatonic

Darren Bridges et Matt Goldhaber pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson et Jason Stewart pour Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield

Valorant Development Team – Riot Games

Music

Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi et Peter Scaturro pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Darren Korb pour Hades – Supergiant Games

Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle et Scott Hanau pour The Last of Us 2 – Naughty Dog

John Paesano, Scott Hanau et Alex Hackford pour Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games

Gareth Coker pour Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios

Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites et Joanna Skorupa pour Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield

Narrative

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Writing Team – Ubisoft Montreal

Cyberpunk 2077 Writing Team – CD Projekt RED

Nate Fox et Ian Ryan pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Greg Kasavin pour Hades – Supergiant Games

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition Writing Team – Cardboard Computer

Spider-Man : Miles Morales Writing Team – Insomniac Games

Original Property

Carrion Development Team -Phobia Game Studio

Fall Guys Development Team –Mediatonic

Ghost of Tsushima Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades Development Team – Supergiant Games

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition Development Team -Cardboard Computer

Spiritfarer Development Team- Thunder Lotus

Performer in a Leading Role

Ashley Johnson (Ellie) dans The Last of Us 2

Cherami Leigh (Female V) dans Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian (Cloud Strife) dans Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai) dans Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey (Abby) dans The Last of Us 2

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) dans Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role

Carla Tassara (Judy Alvarez) dans Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy) dans The Last of Us 2

Logan Cunningham (Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon et le narrateur) dans Hades

Patrick Gallagher (Khotun Khan) dans Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward (Dina) dans The Last of Us 2

Troy Baker (Joel) dans The Last of Us 2

Technical Achievement

Demon’s Souls Remake Development Team – Japan Studio

Doom Eternal Development Team – id Software

Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule

Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler et Pavel Kuksa pour Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio

The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog

Spider-Man : Miles Morales Development Team – Insomniac Games

Game of the Year