BAFTA Games Awards 2021 : les projecteurs sont braqués sur les exclusivités PlayStation
Les jeux des PlayStation Studios ont reçu 38% de toutes les nominations disponibles aux BAFTA Games Awards 2021.
The Last of Us 2, la dernière production de Naughty Dog sur PS4, a obtenu pas moins de treize nominations aux BAFTA Games Awards 2021, le plus grand nombre pour un seul jeu depuis la création de l’événement. Avec pas moins de 41 nominations, la renommée des exclusivités PlayStation sera saluée durant cette nouvelle édition des British Academy Video Games Awards présentée par la journaliste Elle Osili-Wood et diffusée dès le 25 mars prochain sur les plateformes Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook et Steam.
Congratulations to @Naughty_Dog, @SuckerPunchProd, @mediamolecule, @insomniacgames, @SumoDigitalLtd, @SonyJapanStudio and @bluepointgames for their 44 combined @BAFTAGames nominations! 💙
And special congratulations to The Last of Us Part II’s leading 13 nominations. pic.twitter.com/P0Uc4svxpZ
— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) March 2, 2021
Le patron des PlayStation Studios, qui n’est autre que Hermen Hulst, n’a pas hésité à célébrer la prouesse des équipes qui travaillent avec passion et acharnement dans le développement d’exclusivités ambitieuses pour les consoles de Sony depuis de nombreuses années : “Je suis très fier de l’engagement de nos studios à réaliser de grands jeux qui ont de l’impact et heureux de voir tout leur travail reconnu.”
Les nominés aux BAFTA Games Awards 2021
Animation
- Doom Eternal Development Team – id Software
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Development Team -Square Enix
- The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales Development Team – Insomniac Games
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Development Team – Moon Studios
- Spiritfarer Development Team – Thunder Lotus
Artistic Achievement
- Cyberpunk 2077 Development Team – CD Projekt RED
- Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule
- Jason Connell, Joanna Wang et Ian Jun Wei Chiew pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Jen Zee pour Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life : Alyx Development Team – Valve
- The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog
Audio Achievement
- Astro’s Playroom Development Team – Japan Studio
- Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Darren Korb pour Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life : Alyx Development Team – Valve
- The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales Development Team – Insomniac Games
Best Game
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD
- Brian Fleming et Chris Zimmerman pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades Development Team – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life : Alyx Development Team – Valve
- The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales Development Team – Insomniac Games
British Game
- Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule
- F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters
- Fall Guys Development Team – Mediatonic
- The Last Campfire Development Team – Hello Games
- Röki Development Team – Polygon Treehouse
- Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell et Pete Smith pour Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield
Debut Game
- Airborne Kingdom Development Team – The Wandering Band
- Tatiana Delgado et Manuel Fernandez pour Call of the Sea – Out of the Blue
- Carrion Development Team -Phobia Game Studio
- Factorio Development Team -Wube Software
- The Falconeer Development Team – Tomas Sala
- Röki Development Team – Polygon Treehouse
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2 : Beyond Light Development Team – Bungie
- Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule
- Fall Guys Development Team – Mediatonic
- Fortnite Development Team – Epic Games
- No Man’s Sky Development Team – Hello Games
- Sea of Thieves Development Team – Rare
Family
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD
- Astro’s Playroom Development Team – Japan Studio
- Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule
- Fall Guys Development Team – Mediatonic
- Minecraft Dungeons Development Team – Mojang Studios
- Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar et Pete Smith pour Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield
Game Design
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD
- Astro’s Playroom Development Team – Japan Studio
- Ghost of Tsushima Development Team -Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades Development Team – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life : Alyx Development Team – Valve
- The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD
- Before I Forget Development Team – 3-Fold Games
- Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule
- Spiritfarer Development Team – Thunder Lotus
- The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog
- Tell Me Why Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment
Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons Development Team – Nintendo EPD
- Deep Rock Galactic Development Team – Ghost Ship Games
- Fall Guys Development Team –Mediatonic
- Darren Bridges et Matt Goldhaber pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson et Jason Stewart pour Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield
- Valorant Development Team – Riot Games
Music
- Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi et Peter Scaturro pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Darren Korb pour Hades – Supergiant Games
- Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle et Scott Hanau pour The Last of Us 2 – Naughty Dog
- John Paesano, Scott Hanau et Alex Hackford pour Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games
- Gareth Coker pour Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios
- Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites et Joanna Skorupa pour Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield
Narrative
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Writing Team – Ubisoft Montreal
- Cyberpunk 2077 Writing Team – CD Projekt RED
- Nate Fox et Ian Ryan pour Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Greg Kasavin pour Hades – Supergiant Games
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition Writing Team – Cardboard Computer
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales Writing Team – Insomniac Games
Original Property
- Carrion Development Team -Phobia Game Studio
- Fall Guys Development Team –Mediatonic
- Ghost of Tsushima Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades Development Team – Supergiant Games
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition Development Team -Cardboard Computer
- Spiritfarer Development Team- Thunder Lotus
Performer in a Leading Role
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie) dans The Last of Us 2
- Cherami Leigh (Female V) dans Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian (Cloud Strife) dans Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai) dans Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey (Abby) dans The Last of Us 2
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) dans Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Carla Tassara (Judy Alvarez) dans Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy) dans The Last of Us 2
- Logan Cunningham (Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon et le narrateur) dans Hades
- Patrick Gallagher (Khotun Khan) dans Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward (Dina) dans The Last of Us 2
- Troy Baker (Joel) dans The Last of Us 2
Technical Achievement
- Demon’s Souls Remake Development Team – Japan Studio
- Doom Eternal Development Team – id Software
- Dreams Development Team – Media Molecule
- Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler et Pavel Kuksa pour Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio
- The Last of Us 2 Development Team – Naughty Dog
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales Development Team – Insomniac Games
Game of the Year
- Anima Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD
- Call of Duty : Warzone – Raven Software & Infinity Ward
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us 2 – Naughty Dog
- Valorant – Riot Games