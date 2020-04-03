BAFTA Game Awards 2020 : les indépendants ont presque tout raflé

Les jeux AAA n'ont pas brillé face aux productions indépendantes durant les BAFTA Game Awards 2020.

Décernés depuis 2004 par la British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), les British Academy Video Games Awards récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo de l’année dans plusieurs catégories. Pour l’édition 2020, les organisateurs ont dû remanier la cérémonie pour en faire un événement en ligne à cause de la pandémie de coronavirus. De ce fait, le comédien irlandais Dara O’Briain était seul pour animer et décerner les prix de cet événement prestigieux. Même les remerciements étaient enregistrés afin d’éviter au maximum les déplacements et les contacts.

Les gagnants des BAFTA Game Awards 2020

Animation

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

Sayonara Wild Hearts Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine

Sayonara Wild Hearts Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Audio Achievement

Ape Out – Gabe Cuzzillo/Devolver Digital

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic

Best Game

Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic

British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters

Heaven’s Vault – Ankle Studios

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine

Observation Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital

Planet Zoo Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

Total War : Three Kingdoms Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA

Debut Game

Ape Out – Gabe Cuzzillo/Devolver Digital

Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Katana Zero – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine

Manifold Garden Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

Evolving Game

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV : Shadowbringers Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

Fortnite Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games

No Man’s Sky : Beyond Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

Path of Exile Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

Family

Concrete Genie Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic

Vacation Simulator Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs

Wattam Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI : Gathering Storm Development Team – Firaxis/2K

Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Kind Words (Lo Fi Chill Beats to write to) – Popcannibal

Life is Strange (episodes 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Neo Cab Develoment Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

Ring Fit Adventure Development Team – Nintendo

Game Design

Baba is You – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro : Shadow Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

Wattam Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Multiplayer

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 Development Team – Gearbox Software/2K

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

Tick Tock : A Tale for Two Development Team – Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Music

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

The Legend of Zelda : Link’s Awakening Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo

Wattam – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Narrative

Control Writing Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium Writing Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5) Writing Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Outer Wilds Writing Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

The Outer Worlds Writing Team – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Original Property

Baba is You – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic

Performer in a leading role

Laura Bailey – Kait Diaz – Gears 5

Courtney Hope – Jesse Faden – Control

Logan Marshall-Green – David – Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin – Sean Diaz – Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Barry Sloane – Captain Price – Call of Duty : Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus – Sam – Death Stranding

Performer in a supporting role

Jolene Andersen – Karen Reynolds – Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Troy Baker – Higgs – Death Stranding

Sarah Bartholomew – Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) – Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Ayisha Issa – Fliss – The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of Medan

Léa Seydoux – Fragile – Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo – Ahti the Janitor – Control

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale : Innocence Development Team – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Metro Exodus Development Team – 4A Games/Deep Silver

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

Mobile Game of the Year (vote du public)