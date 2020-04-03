BAFTA Game Awards 2020 : les indépendants ont presque tout raflé
Les jeux AAA n'ont pas brillé face aux productions indépendantes durant les BAFTA Game Awards 2020.
Décernés depuis 2004 par la British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), les British Academy Video Games Awards récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo de l’année dans plusieurs catégories. Pour l’édition 2020, les organisateurs ont dû remanier la cérémonie pour en faire un événement en ligne à cause de la pandémie de coronavirus. De ce fait, le comédien irlandais Dara O’Briain était seul pour animer et décerner les prix de cet événement prestigieux. Même les remerciements étaient enregistrés afin d’éviter au maximum les déplacements et les contacts.
Les gagnants des BAFTA Game Awards 2020
Animation
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
Artistic Achievement
- Concrete Genie Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Audio Achievement
- Ape Out – Gabe Cuzzillo/Devolver Digital
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
Best Game
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
British Game
- DiRT Rally 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
- Heaven’s Vault – Ankle Studios
- Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine
- Observation Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital
- Planet Zoo Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- Total War : Three Kingdoms Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA
Debut Game
- Ape Out – Gabe Cuzzillo/Devolver Digital
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Katana Zero – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine
- Manifold Garden Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Destiny 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
- Final Fantasy XIV : Shadowbringers Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- Fortnite Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
- No Man’s Sky : Beyond Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- Path of Exile Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games
Family
- Concrete Genie Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
- Vacation Simulator Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
- Wattam Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Civilization VI : Gathering Storm Development Team – Firaxis/2K
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Kind Words (Lo Fi Chill Beats to write to) – Popcannibal
- Life is Strange (episodes 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- Neo Cab Develoment Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
- Ring Fit Adventure Development Team – Nintendo
Game Design
- Baba is You – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro : Shadow Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- Wattam Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 Development Team – Gearbox Software/2K
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Tick Tock : A Tale for Two Development Team – Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Music
- Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- The Legend of Zelda : Link’s Awakening Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo
- Wattam – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Narrative
- Control Writing Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium Writing Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5) Writing Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- Outer Wilds Writing Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- The Outer Worlds Writing Team – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Original Property
- Baba is You – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Untitled Goose Game Development Team – House House/Panic
Performer in a leading role
- Laura Bailey – Kait Diaz – Gears 5
- Courtney Hope – Jesse Faden – Control
- Logan Marshall-Green – David – Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin – Sean Diaz – Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Barry Sloane – Captain Price – Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus – Sam – Death Stranding
Performer in a supporting role
- Jolene Andersen – Karen Reynolds – Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Troy Baker – Higgs – Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew – Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) – Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Ayisha Issa – Fliss – The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of Medan
- Léa Seydoux – Fragile – Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo – Ahti the Janitor – Control
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale : Innocence Development Team – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Metro Exodus Development Team – 4A Games/Deep Silver
- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
Mobile Game of the Year (vote du public)
- Assemble with Care – Ustwo Games
- Call of Duty : Mobile – Timi Studios/Activision
- Dead Man’s Phone – Electric Noir Studios
- Pokémon Go – Niantic
- Tangle Tower – SFB Games
- What the Golf? – Triband